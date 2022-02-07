Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

TGP stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 91.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,955,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

