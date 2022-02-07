Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.93.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.88 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $535.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Taseko Mines by 73.3% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 897,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth about $588,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth about $649,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.