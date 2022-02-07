Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

NYSE TSM opened at $121.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $107.58 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

