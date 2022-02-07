Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.
NYSE TSM opened at $121.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $107.58 and a 52 week high of $145.00.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.
