Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

NYSE TSM opened at $121.02 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $627.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.