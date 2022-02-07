Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TAIPY opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33.

About Taisho Pharmaceutical

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

