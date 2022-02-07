Tadpole Finance (TAD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $116,205.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $116,205.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded up 75.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for $7.78 or 0.00017554 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00050835 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.33 or 0.07148482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00054301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,259.95 or 0.99892058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00054442 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

