Taconic Capital Advisors LP Takes Position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 174,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MUDS opened at $9.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $18.78.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

