Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Synchrony Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $47.96. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

