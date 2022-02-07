SVB Leerink Weighs in on Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Becton, Dickinson and in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.93. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.83 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $268.85 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $272.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.35. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,032,000 after buying an additional 29,476 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

