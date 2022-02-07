Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Surmodics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 4th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

SRDX stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $36.24 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $573.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 230.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 227.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Surmodics in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $245,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,551 shares of company stock worth $533,704. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

