Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:SRGA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,584. The firm has a market cap of $86.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. Surgalign has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 146.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Surgalign will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRGA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Surgalign by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,256 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Surgalign by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,296,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Surgalign by 4,074.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,831,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Surgalign by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,804,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Surgalign by 1,422.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,353,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

