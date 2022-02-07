Sunriver Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Sunriver Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 103,440 shares during the period. Dolby Laboratories comprises about 3.6% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $22,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $3,223,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $148,550.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,264 over the last 90 days. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.02. 4,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,368. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.36 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.04.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

