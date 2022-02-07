Sunriver Management LLC Buys 24,418 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the quarter. Science Applications International accounts for 8.2% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Science Applications International worth $51,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,809,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,381,000 after buying an additional 41,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,701,000 after buying an additional 125,384 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,025,000 after buying an additional 300,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 24.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,024,000 after purchasing an additional 227,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.87. 726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,392. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.88. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $98.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

