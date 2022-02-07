SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 31.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 8.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $4.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.87.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STKL. TheStreet cut SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. reduced their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.