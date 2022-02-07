Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of SU stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $30.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 96.3% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after buying an additional 13,697,247 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 31.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Suncor Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,398,000 after buying an additional 235,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

