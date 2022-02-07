SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

SXC has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

