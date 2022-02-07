Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Holdings Increased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797,072 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial accounts for approximately 0.9% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $847,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,443,000 after purchasing an additional 171,167 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,908,000 after buying an additional 954,491 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,364,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,496,000 after buying an additional 309,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,797,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,953,000 after buying an additional 78,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLF opened at $57.12 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.42 and a 1-year high of $58.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of research firms have commented on SLF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

