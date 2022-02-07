Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Holdings Increased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 105.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 278,517 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,763,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,484,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,609,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 32.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after buying an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,234,000 after buying an additional 89,963 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $190.33 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.31. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

