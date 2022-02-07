Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.11

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.82.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 265.95%. The business had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,158,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,902,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.76% of Studio City International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

