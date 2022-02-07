StockNews.com Upgrades Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) to “Buy”

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Full House Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

FLL opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.90 million, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.38.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 10,588 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $123,561.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,838 shares of company stock worth $157,999 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 150.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

