StockNews.com Downgrades OneMain (NYSE:OMF) to Hold

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OMF. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain has a 1 year low of $45.84 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,205,000 after buying an additional 1,744,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,865,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,562,000 after buying an additional 2,164,897 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,695,000 after buying an additional 619,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,118,000 after buying an additional 769,943 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

