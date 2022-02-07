StockNews.com Downgrades Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) to Hold

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

EHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.52. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,357,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

