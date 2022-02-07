StockNews.com Downgrades Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) to Hold

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

LPG stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gouws Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 429,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 187,089 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

