StockNews.com Downgrades Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) to Hold

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
LPG stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.18.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter.
About Dorian LPG
Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.
