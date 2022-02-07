Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.25%.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

SYBT opened at $59.00 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $34,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $104,510.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,133,000 after buying an additional 678,827 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,186,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,905,000 after buying an additional 149,543 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 104,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 40,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

