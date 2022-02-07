Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Textainer Group Call Options (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 5,299 call options on the company. This is an increase of 473% compared to the average volume of 925 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Textainer Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Textainer Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

TGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

TGH stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.30. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $41.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.43 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

