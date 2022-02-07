STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,032 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 61,428 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,685 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,530 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 127,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,132. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.