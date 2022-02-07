STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €51.67 ($58.05).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of EPA:STM traded down €0.90 ($1.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €38.78 ($43.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($13.93) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($24.10). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.58.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

