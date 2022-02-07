Stifel Nicolaus Raises Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to C$37.50

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.50 to C$37.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PARXF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PARXF traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.15. 2,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $22.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.