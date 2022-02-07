Stewart Information Services (STC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $73.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.07.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.65%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 3,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $291,842.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

STC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.