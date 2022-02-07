Stephen M. Hauber Sells 3,161 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NAVI opened at $17.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 30.68. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

NAVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Navient by 36.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Navient by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Navient by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.