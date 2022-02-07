State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in State Street were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 6.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in State Street by 226.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in State Street by 25.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,849,000 after purchasing an additional 38,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,436 shares of company stock worth $4,599,928 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $98.89 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.05 and a 200 day moving average of $92.72.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.