Starbase Hits Market Capitalization of $719,549.24 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 96.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $719,549.24 and $635,083.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00043409 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00110158 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

