SQL Technologies Corp. (Sky Technologies Corp.) Prices IPO at $11.00-$13.00 Per Share (SKYX)

SQL Technologies Corp. (Sky Technologies Corp.) (SKYX) plans to raise $18 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, February 11th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,500,000 shares at $11.00-$13.00 per share.

In the last year, SQL Technologies Corp. (Sky Technologies Corp.) generated $120,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $7.6 million. SQL Technologies Corp. (Sky Technologies Corp.) has a market-cap of $972.8 million.

The Benchmark Company acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

SQL Technologies Corp. (Sky Technologies Corp.) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: SQL Technologies Corp. does business as (d/b/a) Sky Technologies Corp. The proposed stock symbol is “SKYX” – please see the cover of the prospectus.) As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the standard. Sky Technologies has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. Our first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans and other electrically wired products to be installed safely and plugged-in, into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box within seconds, and without the need to touch hazardous wires. The plug and play technology method is a universal power-plug device that has a matching receptacle that is simply connected to the electrical outlet box on the ceiling, enabling a safe and quick plug and play installation of light fixtures and ceiling fans in just seconds. The plug and play power-plug technology, eliminates the need of touching hazardous electrical wires while installing light fixtures, ceiling fans and other hard wired electrical products. In recent years we have developed prototypes that expand the capabilities of our power-plug product, to include advanced safe and quick universal installation methods, as well as advanced smart capabilities, which are currently in the third and final prototype stage prior to launching. The smart features contained in the final prototype include control of light fixtures and ceiling fans by the SkyHome App, through WIFI, Bluetooth Low Energy (“BLE”) and voice control connections. The SkyHome App will allow scheduling, energy savings eco mode, dimming, back-up emergency light, night light, light color changing and much more. We believe that due to safety, convenience, cost, and time that all hard-wired electrical products, such as light fixtures, ceiling fans and other products, should become plug and play and smart, as the standard, enabling consumers to plug their fixtures and control them through their smart phones at any time. Our second-generation technology, which is in the second stage prototype, is an all-in-one safe and smart advanced platform (the “Smart Sky Platform”) that is designed to enhance all-around safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings. We believe that our patented advanced, safe and smart home platform technologies will make homes and buildings safer and smart as a standard, in a fraction of the time and cost, as compared to other market products. We believe that our smart home products will enable builders to deliver smart homes as a standard, in the same way they deliver electricity and appliances as a standard. “.

SQL Technologies Corp. (Sky Technologies Corp.) was founded in 2004 and has 31 employees. The company is located at 11030 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 206 Johns Creek, Georgia 30022 and can be reached via phone at (770) 754-4711 or on the web at http://www.skyplug.com/.

