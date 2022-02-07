SPS Commerce (SPSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect SPS Commerce to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $121.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.67. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 98.11 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,379 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,367. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPSC. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

