Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Down to $174.43

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $174.43, but opened at $170.50. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $171.80, with a volume of 14,846 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.22.
The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.30.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spotify Technology Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.