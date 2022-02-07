Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Down to $174.43

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $174.43, but opened at $170.50. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $171.80, with a volume of 14,846 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

