Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $365.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.22.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $174.43 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $155.57 and a one year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

