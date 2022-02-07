Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Raised to $55.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.09.

SPR opened at $46.89 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

