Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $17,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SR. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spire by 48,001.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after buying an additional 489,616 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 75.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after buying an additional 380,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Spire by 211.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after buying an additional 244,087 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Spire by 33.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 705,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,176,000 after buying an additional 177,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 27.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 143,031 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

NYSE SR opened at $63.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.18). Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

