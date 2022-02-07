SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $41.58 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.