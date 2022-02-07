SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Stadion Money Management LLC

Stadion Money Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 2.0% of Stadion Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stadion Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $30,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at $155,000.

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $123.24 on Monday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $131.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.20.

