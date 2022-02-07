SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Analysts expect that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will announce sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the highest is $2.08 billion. SpartanNash reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year sales of $8.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $65,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth $4,798,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $978,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $25.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

