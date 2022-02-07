SparksPay Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $22,396.44 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000076 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,033,647 coins and its circulating supply is 10,793,987 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

