Spaceswap (MILK2) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $49,013.00

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded flat against the US dollar. One Spaceswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00051284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.35 or 0.07141862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00054919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,621.61 or 0.99681627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00054160 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006538 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

