Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

SRNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $968.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.18.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.