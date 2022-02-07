Sony Group Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.31 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sony Group in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $109.12 on Monday. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,262,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

