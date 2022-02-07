Soleil Boughton Sells 24,516 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $112,528.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE HIMS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.66. 1,580,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.22. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.72.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.
