Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,261,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,800 shares during the quarter. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI accounts for about 1.2% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 1.57% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI worth $22,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPOF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 219,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPOF remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 19,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,174. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

