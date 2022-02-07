Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,141 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for approximately 1.5% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $421,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 841,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. William Blair upgraded Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.72.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,948,578 shares of company stock valued at $678,235,031. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW traded up $16.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $292.40. 107,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,619. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.43. The company has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.20 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.