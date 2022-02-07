Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

SMGZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SMGZY stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

