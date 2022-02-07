Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Shares of Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

SMGZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SMGZY stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.