Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Shares of SWKS opened at $135.10 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $129.72 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.46.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,591 shares of company stock worth $14,374,221 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,394,000 after buying an additional 122,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,331,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after buying an additional 333,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

